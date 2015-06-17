TOBA TEK SINGH

Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Abdul Salam has said that the police had been taking “illegal” actions against the lawyers on the orders of Punjab government.

Addressing a reception held at Gojra by Gojra Bar Association for the judges and lawyers, he added that the accused SHO who had shot dead the two lawyers in Daska was involved in 16 criminal cases. He said even any the government departments’ peons had no right to file a case if they were not given justice during service as the lower courts judges are no authorized hear their cases. He demanded that the lower courts judges should also be given the right.

He said that Urdu would soon be made official language and Supreme Court was playing a key role in that regard. He said everyone would easily go through the court decisions and under trial cases in Urdu language. Lahore High Court Bar Association President Pir Maseed Chishti demanded early termination of the policemen with criminal record. He said it was not understandable why police officials observed strike to save the SHO who had murdered two Daska-based lawyers. Meanwhile, he opposed to try ordinary citizens in military courts.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yar Wallana said if judges decided cases speedily, there will be no need of military courts. He said people were disappointed over slow pace of hearing of cases in the courts. He said a judicial complex would be built at Gojra for which proposal had been forwarded to the authorities concerned. Gojra Bar President Riaz Baryar and Secretary Toqeer Ashraf also spoke on the occasion.