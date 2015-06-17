The secrecy and ambiguity regarding why Save The Children, was asked to immediately shut down in Pakistan, has given the media an open hand to speculate what could have possibly triggered such a reaction. The reasons that have been circulating regarding this decision are that it was working against the state, or spying. The actual conditions that led to it are still in the dark for the public and the management of the issue by the government has been embarrassing.



Why was the decision of shutting down their offices reversed by the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar? On Saturday, June 13, when the federal government offices were closed he issued a rare memorandum reversing the action taken against Save The Children, under which its offices in Islamabad were closed. This reversal took place the day after a hard hitting press conference in front of the parliament house in which he had expressed with much confidence that the country would not bow down to the international pressure, and priority would always be given to preserving the national interests. Sources have come out and said, with the Interior Ministry confirming, that sanctions against this organization had been actually long overdue since May 2011, but were pending. The obvious question that should be posed by the public is why action against them took four years, if national security was on the line?



Another insight that the media has come across is that it was indeed common knowledge in the diplomatic circles what Pakistan was up to. Just days before the action of the Interior Ministry, nine ambassadors that included US and the European Union protested in advance to this possible action. The extent of their power of persuasion can be seen where they threatened to suspend a 60 million pound grant that it had promised for the Benazir Income Support Programme. Moreover, the country was also endangered with a withdrawal of the critical support to Pakistan in the multilateral financial institutions like IMF and the World Bank.



If this charity is said to be linked to Shakil Afridi, a Pakistani doctor recruited by the CIA to help in the hunt that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, or any other act of syping, it is absurd that our state has not investigated this matter further and that four years have passed. Either we stop being puppets for the purpose of getting foreign aid and avoid creating such international controversies, or we take a stand once and for all and stick to our guns when taking such actions.