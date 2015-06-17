ISLAMABAD: While reacting to the statement of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has said that he (Zardari) cannot shut Pakistan at his whims and that Zardari himself is going to be captured soon for his misdeeds and wrongdoings.



“The army has taken charge of NAB in Sindh. I had already said there will be a sacrifice before Eid. Zardari cannot shut Pakistan from Karachi to Khyber and he himself is going to be locked up. The days of corrupt politicians are numbered,” he said while talking to journalists outside parliament house today.



Rashid said that Zardari’s face has already been exposed. He said that Zardari was behind bars for his corruption and looting-spree and not for his services to democracy.

“Thugs and robbers should be put into jail,” he said adding that Zardar’s statement has added fuel to the fire.