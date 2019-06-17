Share:

KAMALIA-A man died while nine others were injured in different accidents, according to police.

A speeding truck crushed a motorcyclist to death near Mauza Khan-da-Chak on Chichawati-Kamalia Road. Kamalia Saddr police said that two persons were injured in the accident and were under intensive care at Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. The police filed a case.

Meanwhile, three persons including a girl suffered an accident near Chak 298 G/B. The injured were travelling on a motorcycle. Rescue 1122 shifted them to THQ hospital for treatment. On the other hand, an APV commercial transport van rammed into a roadside tree near Chichawatni-Kamalia Bypass as the driver lost control over steering due to speeding. Four persons namely Ghulam Murtaza, Irfan, Ghulam Mustafa and Yasin were inured in the accident. Rescue 1122 moved the injured to THQ hospital.