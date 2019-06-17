Share:

QUETTA : At least 15 people including women and children were injured when a vehicle overturned on National Highway near Dhadar area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to police sources, a pickup vehicle carrying people was on way to Quetta from Nasirabad district when it turned turtle at Qarib Darkhan area near Dhadar due to tyre burst.

As a result, 15 people received injuries and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital and civil hospital for medical aid.

The identity of victims could not be ascertained so far. Levies force has registered a case.