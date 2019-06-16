Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 204 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs28 million from them.

According to the police officials, 45 robbery and car-lifting cases were traced and 59 persons were held besides recovery of looted items worth Rs25 million including gold ornaments from them.

The police also arrested 17 absconders during the same period while 20 persons were held for their involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities.

The police also seized 12.673 kilograms of hashish and 140 wine bottles from them.

The officials said that the police also arrested 20 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 19 pistols, 3 Kalashnikov rifles and 88 rounds from them. Moreover, the police also nabbed 84 accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of different natures.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate their efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests.