MIR6PUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu Kashmir observed World Fathers Day on Sunday with renewal of the pledge to love fathers to highest extent befitting the supreme status of this relation, which is also enshrined in the teachings of Islam.

Sons and daughters conveyed good wishes to their fathers coupled with pray for long lives of the fathers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this supreme relation side by side the mother. Whereas those unfortunate, who have lost this relation, prayed for the rest of the souls of their fathers in eternal peace.

Special meetings were held at various parts of AJK including Mirpur to observe the day for paying glowing tribute to the supreme relation of father.

Addressing a simple but impress ceremony held here to mark the universal fathers day with President Jinnah Foundation of Azad Jammu Kashmir Dr Amin Choudhry in the chair. Speakers highlighted the superiority and importance of this relation, enshrined in the teachings of Islam. Speakers emphasized the need for maintaining high decorum of the relation of father through showing maximum respect and honour to this superior relation all the time.

Highlighting the supremacy of the father, speakers including Medical Specialist of Family Medicines Jinnah Hospital Dr Khalid Yousaf Mughal, Chief Organizer AJKUJ Altaf Hamid Rao, senior Journalist and former Secretary General Kashmir Press Club Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Youth Wing Leader of PML AJK Wasif Amin Chaudhry, Jehanzeb Amin Khan and others said that the word Father is a great delight and everyone should deal with the father most pleasantly coupled with full respect and honor.

They said that gravity of deep-rooted love for a father should also be asked from those hearts who lost this great relation and whom fathers are under maunds of ‘Matti’ (earth refuse). They said that although father is a small word but the reality hidden in this word is ascertained only to those who, by now, have deprived of this most superior relation.