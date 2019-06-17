Share:

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez scored two goals apiece as Uruguay beat 10-man Ecuador 4-0 in their first match of the 2019 Copa America on Sunday.

It took just six minutes for the Uruguayans to find the net in Belo Horizonte, with midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro slotting home after controlling a pass from Suarez.

Things soon got worse for Ecuador as defender Jose Quinteros saw red in the 23rd minute - with the help from VAR - for elbowing Lodeiro during an aerial challenge.

Uruguay then took control of the game, with Cavani scoring a volley in the 33rd minute before Suarez made it 3-0 from a corner before the end of the first half.

Ecuador defender Arturo Mina's own-goal in the second half ensured a comfortable win for Uruguay, who remain one of the tournament favorites.

Uruguay's next game is against Japan on Thursday in Porto Alegre, while Ecuador will face Chile in Salvador.