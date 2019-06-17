Share:

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that climate change is biggest threat for Pakistan after its borders. She said if not acted wisely the environmental effects can be dangerous for future generations.

Addressing a ceremony, she said after billion tree project a positive sense about climate change was developed in the public. She said PM Imran Khan has approved Rs 2 billion for Clean and Green program.

PTI leader said government trying to include climate change related topics in textbooks, adding that UNO climate change wing would soon open its office in Pakistan. She asserted that PTI is the only party working on environmental issues on large scale. NNI