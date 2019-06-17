Share:

Colombia striker Luis Muriel will miss up to two months after rupturing ligaments in his right knee during his team's 2-0 Copa America victory over Argentina, the Colombian Football Federation said on Sunday.

Cafeteros head coach Carlos Queiroz will not be able to call up a replacement for the 28-year-old Fiorentina player because Copa America rules prohibit squad changes after the first match.

"Muriel suffered a grade two tear of the colateral medial ligament without presenting any associated injuries, the FCF said in a statement.

There was better news for Colombia regarding midfielder Wilmar Barrios, who also suffered a knee injury during the match at Salvador's Arena Fonte Nova.

Barrios has "no major consequences" from knee hyperextension and will be available for selection "in the coming days", the FCF said.

Colombia's next group match will be against Qatar at Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium on Wednesday.