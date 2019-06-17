Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Commission of Inquiry to probe debt pile-up of the last 10 years will soon be formed.

The prime minister said this while talking to PTI leader Babar Awan who called on him here at his Banigala House on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also had an informal interaction with senior officials of finance ministry and exchanged views on issues relating to Council of Common Interests which is likely to meet on Monday.

All the four provinces’ chief ministers and some members of the federal cabinet are expected to attend the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister.

Earlier, on May 31, a meeting of a special committee constituted by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to discuss, review and determine the issue of Net Hydel Profits (NHP) was held.

It decided to complete the task before the next CCI meeting and present its recommendations in the forthcoming meeting. Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtyar, who is also the deputy chairman of Planning Commission, presided over the meeting.

According to sources, other matters likely to be discussed in the CCI meeting are some key issues relating to merged districts of erstwhile FATA, repatriation of Afghan refugees, payments of hydal power generation and gas royalty.

Premier Khan has directed health authorities to resume Prime Minister’s Programme for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis C.

According to sources, the prime minister issued these directions during a meeting with the National Task Force for Health, which was established to look into health-related issues and make a strategy to provide health facilities to the public.

The Prime Minister’s Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme was in place across the country, but was abolished after 18th Amendment.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the prime minister on the hepatitis C situation in Pakistan.

Taking serious notice of the situation, the prime minister directed that a comprehensive course of action be evolved to tackle the problem in two weeks.

The premier was informed that there were five types of hepatitis, from A to E, but hepatitis C is a leading cause of death all over the world. According to estimates, more than 12 million people within Pakistan suffer from hepatitis B or C and each year brings about 150,000 new cases.

The disease is called a silent killer because many patients remain undiagnosed and untreated for years before developing complications and dying.

Major risk factors for transmission of hepatitis B and C include therapeutic injections, syringe reuse, surgery, improper sterilisation of invasive medical devices, blood transfusion, hospitalisation and sharing of razors by barbers.