PESHAWAR - An extensive crackdown against the manufacturing, wholesale and retailers of polythene bags in the province is underway which is expected to rid the province from polythene bags in the coming 15 days.

According to details, the chief minister had ordered complete ban on the use and manufacturing of polythene bags during the cabinet meeting on after which district authorities and administrations have started extensive crackdown throughout the province.

According to progress shared with the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, 2 plastic bag manufacturing factories have been sealed in town 3 area of Peshawar and 3 factories have been sealed in industrial area of Hayatabad, whereas, all wholesaler and retailer shops have been closed in the provincial capital. Furthermore, wholesalers and retailers have also been shut down in districts Swat, Kohat, Charsadda and Malakand whereas district Khyber has been declared polythene free.

Similarly, big degradable bags have also being made available as part of the drive. Similarly, three plastic bags manufacturing factories have been sealed in District Abbottabad and a total of 500kg bags have been confiscated.

As per directives of the chief minister, all tourist spots in the province have also been declared polythene free.