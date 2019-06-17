Share:

LAHORE : The patrolling police units seized eight bikes, pistols, and guns during security checking on roads last week. A police spokesman said on Sunday that the Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units arrested dozens of suspected criminals during a crackdown and seized 8 bikes, 14 pistols, one rifle, bullets, and mobile phones. SP (Dolphin Squads) Bilal Zafar while sharing details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics.

including Charas and bottles of liquor from the arrested suspects. As part of the community policing both Dolphins and PRU helped more than 60 people on city roads.

The Dolphins and PRU squads responded to more than 660 emergency calls to help victims of crimes during the last week. The patrolling police also arrested 9 people for violating the ban on one wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying.