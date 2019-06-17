Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Acting Director General Arif Ibrahim has paid surprise visits to Fatima Jinnah Hostel, Allama Iqbal Hostel, Jinnah Stadium and gave warnings to the contractors to ensure timely and quality completion of the renovation/maintenance work.

Talking to The Nation on Sunday here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Arif said: “We have released Rs 2 million to repair/maintain Allama Iqbal and Fatima Jinnah Hostels kitchens, washrooms and all the rooms, which were highly stinking and it was hard to even breathe. We are using our own employees to not only save money, but also ensure quality work. We are ready to splash more cash, as ever since I took over, IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza has paid several visits and she is determined to turn the fortunes of the athletes.”

He said: “The IPC Minister has visited swimming pool, Jinnah Stadium and other facilities and has given clear directives that she won’t tolerate and compromise on quality of work and wants to make the entire complex a place, where the athletes must enjoy facilities and training and in response, win medals at international level.

“It was IPC Minister’s initiative that despite very tough financial conditions, she announced to bestow cash incentives to the sportspersons, who won medals and brought laurels for the country in different international events including 4th Islamic Solidarity Games at Baku, Azerbaijan from 12-22 May 2017; 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from 7-27 September 2017; 18th Asian Games held at Jakarta, Palembang from 18 August to 2 September 2018; 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires, Argentina from 6-18 October 2018 and Asian Para Games held at Jakarta, Indonesia from 6-13 October 2018.

The cash incentive ceremony is scheduled to be held on Thursday (June 20) at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex at 3pm. Dr Fahmida will be the chief guest on the occasion and distribute total Rs 32.600 million amongst the 83 (male and female) medal winners, who are advised to be in national dress/uniform.”

The DG said: “The IPC Minister has also given orders to provide handsome cash incentives to all the performing federations. We have in mind the South Asian Games and the mega Olympics. The federations should send their plans for training purposes for the above mentioned events, as the PSB will look after them and provide them with every possible facility and best training.”

“I have installed biometric machines to ensure employees must follow office timings properly, while crackdown was ordered against all the irrelevant persons, who were residing inside the PSB premises. I will try my best to provide the athletes, coaches and officials best accommodation, meal, facilities and in response, it is their national and moral duty to win international medals for the country,” Arif concluded.