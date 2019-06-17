Share:

LONDON - US President Donald Trump has once again criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan , calling him a “national disgrace” who is destroying the UK’s capital.

His comments came after five violent attacks in London in less than 24 hours left three men dead and three injured.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was “absolutely awful” Mr Trump was using the “tragedy of people being murdered to attack the mayor”.

Retweeting a post by right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins about this weekend’s violence in London, the president said Mr Khan was “a disaster” and the capital needed a new mayor.

Mr Trump later followed it up with another post saying: “He is a national disgrace who is destroying the city of London!”

In response, Mr Khan’s spokesman said the mayor’s thoughts were with the victims’ families and he “is not going to waste his time responding to this sort of tweet”.

The mayor was focused on supporting the city’s communities and “over-stretched” emergency services, he added.

Mr Khan later tweeted: “Violent crime has no place in our city, and there’s no higher priority for me than Londoners’ safety.”

These three deaths take the total number of homicides in London in 2019 to 56. Official data shows that this time last year there had been 82 deaths - and 2018 was ultimately the worst year on record in the city for a decade.

How do these figures compare to other places? Donald Trump’s home city of New York is often regarded as a comparable city because it has a similar population and shares other characteristics too.

Figures from the Metropolitan Police show 136 homicides were recorded in Greater London in 2018. That works out as a rate of approximately 1.5 killings for every 100,000 people who live in the capital.

New York Police Department statistics show its per capita murder rate was twice as high.

Month-by-month statistics can mislead because crimes don’t occur at regular intervals - but this year’s rate for New York is, so far, also double London’s.

New York is by no means the US’s most dangerous city - there are many others which have far higher murder rates.

Police have made 17 arrests - including several boys and a girl - following the five separate attacks.

The first attack was on Friday afternoon in Wandsworth, south London, where an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Ten minutes later 19-year-old Eniola Aluko was shot dead in Plumstead, south-east London.

Two teenagers have since been charged with the murder of the man in Wandsworth, while five people have been arrested on suspicion of Mr Aluko’s murder.

In the early hours of Saturday two men were stabbed in Clapham and another was stabbed in Brixton.

Eniola Aluko, from Thamesmead, was the second of three killings in London in the space of 24 hours

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matthew Twist, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “The circumstances, causes and motives for any homicide or serious violence incident are different and unique, and require different investigative strategies and approaches.

“But we are taking a service-wide response and all officers right across London continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who bring violence to our communities.”

The president called Mr Khan a “stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London” shortly before landing in Stansted ahead of his three-day state visit to the UK earlier this month.

It followed comments from the mayor of London that the UK should not be “rolling out the red carpet” for Mr Trump during his visit.