Share:

No one realises the importance of emergency lanes in Pakistan. We are in real need of it right now. Most of the people get lost in their daily routines so much that they forget the meaning of humanity. They do not even listen to shrieking ambulance sirens anymore. Ambulances get stuck in traffic jams. This leads to death and to births in ambulances. The government should take notice of this and build emergency lines for those vehicles so that we will no longer live in a world where humanity does not matter.

YASMEEN RAHMAT,

Kech, June 11.