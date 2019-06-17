Share:

SIALKOT-As many as five persons including two women were burnt alive and 15 other passengers sustained multiple burns when CNG cylinder exploded in a passenger van after collision with a coaster.

Rescue 1122 and police informed the gruesome accident occurred near Adda Dhabliwala on main Zafarwal-Narowal Road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, the ill-fated passenger van (6990) was going to Lahore from Zafarwal and coaster (LES-4784) was coming to Zafarwal, when they collided head-on. The collision between both the vehicles was followed by the CNG cylinder blast in the van, which exploded with a bang.

As result of the blast, a fire erupted there which engulfed both the vehicles. As result, five passengers including two women were burnt alive beyond identification. While 15 other passengers sustained multiple burns.

Police said that the main reason behind the deadly collision was speeding.

Medical Superintendent Dr Latif Afzal informed the newsmen that five dead bodies were brought to Narowal DHQ Hospital, which were burnt beyond reorganization. The MS claimed that their identification would be ascertained through DNA tests.

Later, the deceased were identified by their families as Maqsud Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sagheer Ahmed Khan, Rehana Kausar and Maqsuda BIbi.

Rescuers of Rescue 1122 said that 15 other passengers injured who were identified as Bilal, Kalsoom, Amanat Ali, Rehana Kausar, Kishwar Sultana, Shafaqat Ali, Nazli, Safia, Maqbool Bibi, Zubaida Bibi, Junaid, Attiya, Shameem Shahid and Sher Ali. They were also shifted to hospital. Doctors at the hospital said that condition of six of the injured persons is critical. The police have launched investigation with no arrest in this regard.