Rawalpindi-Dozens of Rawalpindi residents facing different ailments related to physiotherapy were treated at a free physiotherapy medical camp organised by Centre of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology at its main campus here.

Physiotherapy patients from neighbouring areas visited the daylong free medical camp to get doctors’ advice for curing their ailments and get proper medication and treatment, said a press statement issued by the centre here on Sunday.

According to the statement, most of the patients had musculoskeletal ailments, however, some cases of neurological and paediatric were also observed during the free camp.

The patients with minor ailments were provided free-of-cost treatment on the occasion while some patients with complications were referred to hospitals for further medical consultation.

“Purpose of conducting such camps is not only to treat the patients but also to create awareness among people about such ailments so that they can timely consult doctor for treatment,” said Dr Samawiya Farooq who had been diagnosing patients at the camp.

“Such camps are organised to create awareness among community regarding physiotherapy, its effectiveness and to serve humanity as well,” said Dr Uzma Shakeel, Principal CASHT.

Meanwhile, speaking at inaugural session of the free medical camp, Managing Director CASHT Tayyab H Malik said that the centre would organise more free medical campus in future to create awareness among the masses.

He lauded the efforts of managers for organising such events for betterment of humanity and expressed the hope that it would go long way in facilitating the masses and help improve their health.