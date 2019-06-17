Share:

West Indies star Chris Gayle aka ‘Universe Boss’ revealed his Pakistan-India suit as he gears up for the mega-clash between the sub-continent rivals today at Old Trafford, Manchester. Gayle took to Instagram and posted a picture, donning his ‘India-Pakistan Suit’ and wrote, “Yup! I’m rocking my India Pakistan suit, all love and respect!... I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th...its lit.” Pakistan have never beaten India in six World Cup matches dating back to 1992, however, the green shirts defeated their arch-rivals in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

India have five points from three matches after beating Australia and South Africa, while their match against New Zealand was washed out on Thursday. Pakistan have lost against the West Indies and Australia and shocked hosts England, while their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.