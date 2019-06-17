Share:

Naeem-ul-Haque was unhappy with Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed for not listening to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice of choosing to bat first against India after winning the toss. “As PM Imran Khan has pointed out the key to today’s match between Pakistan and India is mental strength, then our decision not to bat first was not correct. “Because our record in batting second and chasing a total is pretty bad..... and that is where mental strength is tested,” Haque posted on Twitter. Prior to the start of the match, Khan had tweeted advice for Sarfaraz and the Pakistan team.

He had advised that unless the pitch was damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat.