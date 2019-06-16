Share:

LONDON - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a new picture of baby Archie to celebrate Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day.

In an Instagram photo posted on Sunday, the baby boy, now almost six weeks old, is seen gazing at the camera while clutching his father’s hand.

The caption of the sepia-toned image reads: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The new father and his wife Meghan - former Suits actress the Duchess of Sussex - have been enjoying life as a family of three after Archie was born on 6 May. “This little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon,” said Prince Harry as he announced the birth of his son.

Upon introducing the latest member of the Royal Family to the world, the duchess said: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Meet the Royal Family’s newest member The Duke of Cambridge also paid tribute to his children and his father on Father’s Day, posting two photos on Twitter with the caption “Happy #FathersDay”.