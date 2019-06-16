Share:

The temperature in Karachi is changing one degree a year!

There is growing global consensus that climate change is humankind’s greatest threat in modern times and is likely to have profound consequences for socio-economic sectors such as health, food production, energy consumption and security and natural resource management. The harmful impacts of this global warming effect are already manifesting themselves around the world in the form of extreme weather events like storms, tornadoes, floods and droughts.

Whether you plant trees around your home and property, in your community, or in our national forests, they help fight climate change. Through the natural process of photosynthesis, trees absorb CO2 and other pollutant particulates, then store the carbon and emit pure oxygen. As we already know that climate change is a great threat, we want to work towards solving this problem as much as we could and as planting trees is one of the solutions for climate change, we want to take responsibility.

SHAYAN,

Karachi, June 11.