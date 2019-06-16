Share:

LOS ANGELES-Julia Roberts has never felt under pressure because of her eye-watering earnings.

The 51-year-old actress became one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood following her starring role in ‘Pretty Woman’, but Julia has insisted she never felt under any additional stress because of her salaries.

Speaking as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Julia explained: ‘’It never felt like pressure.

‘’All the salaries in those days where there was just a lot of money to be spent making films - in a comical way, I thought, OK, sure, this is ridiculous, but I’ll be part of this party.’’

Julia felt like she was following in the footsteps of another of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, Barbra Streisand.

And Julia feels proud that she has, to some extent, helped to reduce the gender pay gap within the movie business, even though further progress needs to be made.

She reflected: ‘’I’m just walking in a path that Barbra Streisand has hacked out with a machete, so to be the gardener that’s picking some weeds that have come up since these incredible women before me have made a path for all of us to be artists in our own right - it was nice to feel that I had a little puzzle piece to that.’’

The world-famous actress also felt relieved that at a certain stage in her career, she felt able to be choosier about the roles she accepted.