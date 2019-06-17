Share:

KARACHI - The K-Electric has blamed the rising temperature for excessive loadshedding in the city that created problems for the masses in the hot weather.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the electric company said that unprecedented rise in temperatures led to a sharp increase in the demand for electricity across the city. “K-Electric remains fully committed to serving people of Karachi and our key priority at the moment is to make all possible efforts to manage the load without burdening customers. Power supply to residential customers is prioritized, and KE is utilising maximum available generation to manage the shortfall against peak summer demand. KE’s on-ground teams have also been working 24/7 to ensure timely restoration of power supply in case of any localized faults.”

The power utility’s spokesman said that in anticipation of this peak summer demand, K-Electric had requested the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for provision of 300 MW additional power back in 2018 to bridge the shortfall in peak demand and supply and has been engaging with all stakeholders to ensure that this received at the earliest. “K-Electric also appreciates the efforts of the Power Division, which in light of the availability of power from the national grid, approved 150 MW for provision to KE,” he said.

The power utility has already developed the transmission infrastructure required to receive the additional power supply and awaits final regulatory approvals following which this supply to K-Electric can commence strengthening the overall power situation of the city.”