LOS ANGELES-Kid Cudi has been cast in the ‘Bill & Ted’ reboot.

The 35-year-old rapper - who has sold more than 16 million records as a solo artist - is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the much-anticipated reboot movie, which is slated for release in 2020.

Cudi’s casting has already been officially confirmed, although his role has not yet been publicly revealed. In an exchange on Twitter, Alex - who plays the part of Bill S. Preston, Esq in the comedy series - wrote: ‘’ KidCudi dude. It’s been over five years since you and I talked about you being part of this movie. Thanks for your patience,’’

And Cudi replied: ‘’Alex!!! Man i remember like it was yesterday! Life is wild!! Cant wait to reunite and see u dude!! Big hug for ya ‘’

Deadline has published a synopsis of the eagerly awaited new film, teasing details of what fans can expect from the project.

The synopsis reads: ‘’Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends, Bill and Ted, set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.