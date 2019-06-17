Share:

India’s captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest batsman to reach the milestone of 11,000 ODI runs, surpassing the record previously held by his countryman Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli reached the milestone in the World Cup match against Pakistan when he smashed Hassan Ali for a boundary. By reaching 11,000 runs in just 222 innings, Kohli has become the fastest man to do so. The Indian captain surpassed Sachin Tendulkar by 54 innings. Tendulkar had reached the 11,000-run milestone in his 276th innings in January 2002, while Australia’s Ricky Ponting got there in 286 innings.

Kohli is only the eighth batsman in the world to reach the 11,000-run mark. The other players in this group include India’s Tendulkar, Australia’s Ricky Ponting, India’s Saurav Ganguly, South Africa’s Jacques Kalli, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Pakistan’s Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawerdene.