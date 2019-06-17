Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has proposed to earmark Rs160 billion for education which includes Rs13 billion for annual development programmes of KP and Rs4 billion for merged districts of tribal areas. Sources said that government is planning to recruit 16,000 new teachers in the upcoming budget while Rs13 billion would be spent for construction of new buildings. For IT labs, the government has allocated Rs5.50 billion while for female students’ scholarships Rs1.86 billion has been allocated.

Similarly, for scholarship under voucher scheme an amount of Rs1.72 billion is expected to be allocated while for evening shift a budget of Rs1.32 billion has been placed. In all schools, four basic facilities would be provided and for this purpose Rs9 billion have been proposed to be spent.

For improved facilities in 265 higher secondary schools, Rs2 billion have been allocated while for education reform support Rs100 million would be spent. For 400 position holders and talented students, Rs240 million would be granted in various scholarships. For free books, Rs2 billion would be allocated while 64 new and 55 secondary schools would be part of ADP. To improve the quality of education, 3,000 ASDOs posts would be created. In the upcoming budget, 64 primary and 55 secondary schools would be established to overcome the deficiencies of schools in rural areas of the province. Most of the schools would be constructed in far flung tribal districts where literacy rate is extremely low.