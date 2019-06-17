Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the last government’s wrong policies have caused irreparable loss to the country.

In a statement on Sunday, CM Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government adopted concrete measures to better economy though it inherited worst economic condition.

“PTI’s budget will be an important milestone for fulfilling promises made to the people who have been deceived in the name of development projects for a decade,” CM Usman Buzdar

He continued: “Most of the districts were ignored in the past as former rulers used the funds of South Punjab for their personal interests. The Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government allocated 35 percent of development budget for South Punjab.”

The Punjab Cabinet has accorded approval to this decision, he said, adding that it is for sure that our government will fulfill the promises made to the people and will complete sustainable development in South Punjab.

Public needs were ignored in the past while the PTI rightfully determined priorities. Punjab is heading to change as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The budget has focused on development projects. Pakistan will change when Punjab will change. The opinions of parliamentarians have been given importance in the development projects. Time to mislead the masses is up.”

Despite difficult circumstances, steps have been proposed to provide relief to public in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the CM added.

Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in accident

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar shared the grief of families whose members were killed in a road accident in Narowal. He extended his heartiest sympathies and condolence to the families and said that he is with the bereaved family. He prayed eternal peace for the departed. The CM directed administration to provide best medical facilities to injured and sought its report.