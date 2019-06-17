Share:

PAKPATTAN-Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect in the rape and murder case of a four-year-old girl here.

The Pakpattan District Police Office (DPO) said the suspect is the victim girl’s maternal uncle who allegedly subjected her to sexual assault before murdering her.

He said the body of the minor girl was recovered from a field following information provided by the suspect.

Moreover, the police officer said the accused who was earlier arrested on the basis of suspicion has confessed to the crime. He said that DNA samples of the suspect and those collected from the victim’s body had been sent to a forensic lab for examination.

He said the victim’s legal heirs had earlier registered a first information report (FIR) against their rivals.