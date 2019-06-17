Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said “Islam teaches us to get education from cradle to grave and all Muslims should get education to stand among developed nations. Unless we get good quality education, we cannot compete in the world”.

He said this at a ceremony at Darul Uloom Mujadidia Naeemia, Sahib Dad Goth in District Malir where certificates were distributed. On the occasion of 38th annual Urs of Hazrat Mufti Abdullah Naeemi, several religious scholars, including Mufti Muhammad Jan Mujadadi Naeemi, were present.

Baloch said Darul Uloom Mujadidia Naeemia is pride of the Malir District and it is truly serving Islam and producing great students and scholars. He said that under SESSI, several schools and colleges were working and providing quality education to the children of labour class. “We believe in these balanced and educated young men who could carry the country to the highest level of progress,” he said. He said “we had made efforts to give better education facilities to children of the workers so that they might become doctors, engineers and professional as well”. For the purpose, a medical college in Landhi was nearly complete at which 25 percent of admissions would be given to children of workers free of cost. He said that for this purpose an engineering college was also being built. Baloch asked the passing out students of Darul Uloom Mujadidia Naeemia to bring good name to their institution and the country as well.