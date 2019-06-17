Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered record Rs 326 billion from the corrupt and deposited into the national exchequer, chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said on Monday.

Chairing the meeting of NAB Executive Board on Monday, he said NAB is adhering to a policy of accountability for all.

He said corruption is the root cause of all evils and is a hurdle in the development of the country as well.

Taking the mega corruption cases to the logical conclusion is the foremost priority of the bureau, he further added.