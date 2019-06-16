Share:

LOS ANGELES - Singer-turned-actor Nick Jonas has confessed he didn’t understand the concept or success of his TV series ‘Jonas’.

The 26-year-old pop star previously appeared on the Disney show alongside his brothers and bandmates Kevin and Joe Jonas, and Nick has admitted to being confused by their own popularity at the time.

He confessed: ‘’We were in a really odd spot back then. In one part of our life and career, we were pretending to be teenagers, unaccompanied in LA, living the dream. The show didn’t really make sense to me; I didn’t know what it was about.

‘’But it was something to do with us being a band and in LA ... There was that aspect of it that felt kind of cheesy.’’

The brothers adopted a famously family-friendly approach to interviews during their time on the show.