As World War Three starts between the US and Iran, the situation is increasingly becoming more critical by passing days as the President of the US Donald Trump has taken the key decision to fight against Iran.

If the nuclear conflict begins in Iran then Pakistan is automatically damaged because Iran is supplying a lot of items to Pakistan, but the PTI government Imran Khan has brought no positive changes in the welfare of the country. US has nuclear power and works for its well-being, Iran, neither has proper plans nor clear direction. So, the Iranians forces must be alert and courageous to deal with the strong challenges of the US.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Kalatuk, June 11.