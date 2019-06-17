Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front has warned that continued cut in rupee value would not yield the desired impact on enhancing exports, urging the government to restore zero-rating regime for five export sectors to lower the cost of production to increase exports. PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that export revenues would be affected by the withdrawal of this zero rated facility and the government, instead of providing facilities to the exporters, is depreciating the rupee, which is positive neither for the export sectors nor for the whole economy. He suggested the government to introduce an automatic and efficient system of refund payments whereby refunds should be paid through the bank upon the issuance of the attested copy of Bill of Lading. Moreover, he lamented that the rupee continued to hit a new record low against US dollar in the inter-bank market, PIAF former chairman, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in a statement.