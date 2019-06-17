Share:

A week-long 53rd Paris Air Show begins at Le Bourget Airport in France today.

A PAF contingent comprising three JF-17 Thunder aircraft along with the air and ground crew are in the French capital to participate in this mega event.

PAF demo team has practised a series of aerobatic drills and is fully prepared to woo the spectators in the largest airshow of the world.

One PAF JF-17 aircraft would perform flying display on each day of the show, while the other would be put on static display showcasing its lethal and sophisticated weaponry.

The first four days of the show will be reserved for trade visitors, while the next three days will be open to the general public.

The JF-17 aerial display is considered to be a major attraction of the show and would provide an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting edge capabilities.

It would also allow potential customers to assess its immense potential and help its promotion in the international market.

Paris Air Show is the largest aerospace-industry exhibition which is organized by the French Aerospace Industries Association.