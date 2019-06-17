Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says Pakistan is desirous of having cordial relations with all its neighbouring countries on an equal level.

Talking to a delegation of Majlis-e-Shura of Iran in Islamabad on Monday, he said Islamabad wants to further expand its existing ties with Iran through promoting parliamentary and economic contacts.

He said both the countries are tied in everlasting bonds of culture, history and neighbourhood. He said Pakistan immensely values its close friendly relations with Iran.

He said close cooperation between the two neighbour countries is imperative for regional development, prosperity and stability.