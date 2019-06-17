Share:

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary party on Monday (today).

The meeting will be organised in Committee Room 2 of the Parliament House at 3:00pm, which would be chaired by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif.

Overall political situation and budget will be discussed during the meeting. Moreover, the political party will finalise its future strategy for the upcoming budget session.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif agreed not to let the federal budget-2019-20 be passed in the Parliament.

During the one-on-one meeting at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence at Jati Umra, both the leaders decided to launch a decisive movement against the government inside and outside the parliament, the sources added.

They were of the view that the ‘anti-people’ budget should not be passed in the assembly at all costs, the sources said and added that the two leaders concurred that the current government should not be tolerated any more.