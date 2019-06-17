Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly said on Sunday that the health department had completely failed to cope with the issues faced by the province.

After AIDS, he said, Larkana City was facing shortage of hepatitis vaccine. The PTI leader said the budget presented by the provincial government was aimed at looting more money from the provincial exchequer rather than serving the masses.

“The provincial government failed to avert AIDS outbreak in the constituency of Bilawal Bhutto and then the vaccine to control hepatitis was also left to expire,” he said, adding it was due to mismanagement that children missed vaccination.

He said that every department of the provincial government was involved in corruption and it was evident from the auditor general’s report, which exposed plunder of billions of rupees from all departments of the province.

“Even billions of rupees of the international donor agencies were looted and they were forced to halt their projects,” he said. He demanded that a thorough probe should be conducted in the World Bank schemes of nutrition and water management.