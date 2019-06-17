Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday emphasized the need for promotion of tourism in the picturesque liberated territory in consonance with the global public-private partnership model so as to attract investment by foreign investors and the overseas Kashmiris.

He said that liberated territory was enriched with great potential for investment in the tourism sector. Talking to Chairman Azad Kashmir Board of Investment Sardar Naveed Sadiq in Rawalakot, the president said that an investment-friendly environment needs to be created in the state to attract investors in different sectors.

For the purpose, he suggested that a conference of investors should be organised in London to which the Kashmiri immigrants settled in Europe, US and Britain should be invited and they should be apprised of investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir and the concessions the state government offers to investors.

Earlier, talking to various delegations at PWD rest house in Banjonsa, the AJK president said that planning should be made on individual and collective levels to reap the economic dividends of tourism in the state.

He said that comprehensive planning is needed for the uplift of tourism places like Rawalakot, Banjonsa and Toli Pir. However, he maintained that it is also obligatory for the local population to play its role in maintaining environmental balance and preserving natural resources in these areas.

The PML-N delegation led by Dr Ishtiaq informed the president that widening of road from Dothan to Ponotah would provide easy market access to local vegetables and poultry products and would usher in hectic economic activity in the area.

Delegations led by Sardar Inayat Khan from Banjonsa and Sardar Tauseef Aziz from Horna Mira Bheri apprised the AJK president of the problems related to construction of educational institutions and health centres and introduction of science classes in their respective areas in the district. The AJK president assured to consider these demands, and take necessary steps on the government level.