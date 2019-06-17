Share:

crackdown on Illegal housing societies

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): The administration demolished the boundary walls of three illegal housing societies, including a housing society owned by the brother of a local PML-N MPA, in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil, here on Sunday.

Officials of the Revenue Department told the media that Pasrur administration conducted the operation on the orders of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider.

Pasrur Assistant Commissioner Tayyub Tahir led the operation. Senior officials of Sialkot District Council, police and Revenue Department also participated in the operation.

The administration had declared three local housing societies namely New Chawinda City Housing Society, Badsha Town and Bajwa Town as illegal for not completing the legal requirements.

The administration demolished the boundary walls of the three housing societies. New Chawinda City Housing Society was owned by Rana Shaukat Ali (a local PML-N leader and brother of MPA Rana Liaqat Ali). MPA Rana Liaqat Ali is also President of PML-N Germany. Dozens of people had established their houses in the colonies besides purchasing commercial and residential plots in these housing societies.

APPOINTMENT

Former MPA Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora has been appointed as Central General Secretary of PML-N (Minority Wing). He is also the Caretaker of Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh.

Suspected terrorist killed by accomplices

FAISALABAD (INP): Salman Randhawa, a suspected terrorist, was shot and killed by his accomplices during a shootout with police here in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, Salman was being escorted in a police vehicle under the supervision of SHO Ghulam Mohammad Abad Police to the police station. The killing incident took place in Ghona area where Salman’s associates, who approached in a car and motorbikes, intercepted the police vehicle and attempted to take him away from police’s custody, the police said.

Salman reportedly received gunshots and died when the assailants opened firing at the police mobile van, the police added.

Hundreds of litres diesel spilled as tanker overturns

RAJANPUR (INP): Hundreds of litres of diesel spilled and two including driver and cleaner got injured when an oil tanker overturned after collision with a trailer here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a speeding oil tanker, carrying 25,000 litres of diesel, collided with a trailer on Indus Highway near Murghai area of Rajanpur. Resultantly hundreds of litres of diesel spilled while driver and cleaner of the tanker were injured in the accident. The rescue teams reached the scene, transferred the diesel into another tanker and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.