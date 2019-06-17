Share:

LAHORE - Dr Raheel Siddique (Secretary HEC) and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik have been elected president and secretary respectively during the elections of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) held here at Defence Club Lahore.

PLTA management and representatives of divisions and affiliated units attended the election meeting. The representatives from Sports Board Punjab (SBP), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Punjab Olympic Association (POA) ware also present on this occasion.

Beside President Dr Raheel Siddique and Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Rai Zahid Zafar was elected as finance secretary for the next four-year term. In last four years, the PLTA conducted more than 40 activities including Punjab ranking, national ranking, ITF seniors and junior tennis initiative camps.

In upcoming years, it is hoped that the PLTA under Dr Raheel and Rashid Malik will work hard for the promotion of tennis in Punjab and also arrange many more tennis activities across the province, said the PLTA representatives and also congratulated the association for holding a record number of tennis events last year.