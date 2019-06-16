Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has completed dredging work of 12 storm drains, an official of the board said.

The official said that dredging and clearing of clogged storm drains was started nearly two weeks ago and the project had been completed.

The nullahs within RCB jurisdiction were cleared using heavy machinery, he added. The action was taken on directions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza who instructed the sanitation officials to complete the nullahs’ cleanliness work within shortest possible time-frame, he said.

The sanitation branch, he said, was also working to clean all areas falling within RCB’s jurisdiction.

The RCB official said that they had cleared all main nullahs but on the special instructions of the CEO, a survey would be started from Monday and clogged points of the main nullahs if any would be cleared again.