ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Sunday announced reshuffle in high-ranking officers as it appointed Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid as Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

According to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Lt Gen Aamir Abbasi, who was serving as Corps Commander Gujranwala, has been appointed as Quarter Master General (QMG) Pakistan Army.

Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz, who was serving as Quarter Master General at the GHQ, has been posted as Engineer-in-Chief at the GHQ.

Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, who was serving as DG ISI, has been appointed as Corps Commander Gujranwala, and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was serving as Vice Chief of General Staff, has been posted as Adjutant General Pakistan Army at the GHQ.

The new ISI chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was earlier serving as Adjutant General. The outgoing agency head, Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed as DG ISI in October last year when he replaced Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar at this position.