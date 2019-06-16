Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer Ihsan Tufail visited Police Line and inspected ongoing development projects initiated for welfare of the policemen, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

The RPO took a round of the Police Lines and directed the concerned officials to complete development projects within stipulated time.

He also checked canteen of the Police Lines. He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements in the Police Lines.

The RPO said that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the cops. He also directed the officials to beef up security of Police Lines to avoid any untoward incident.