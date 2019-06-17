Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar called on Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates, Foundation in Seattle, Washington to discuss pressing health and development needs in Pakistan.

They also discussed innovative ways of addressing stunting and malnutrition in young children which is a high priority area for the government.

It was decided that the foundation will share research and best practices with the government of Pakistan around addressing malnutrition to support the Prime Minister's multi-sectoral nutrition initiative being implemented under the Ehsaas poverty alleviation program.