LAHORE - The funeral of senior journalist Rehmat Ali Razi held at Model Town R-Block Park on Sunday. Politicians, journalists, officials and people from different walks of life attended the funeral.

Senior journalists Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Sohail Ghani, Sohail Warriach, Naveed Ch, Habib Akram, Irshad Arif, Kushnood Ali Khan, Khalid Ch, Mian Habibullah, Amin Hafeez, Mohsin Gorya, Ayaz Khan, Attaur Rehman, Sajjad Mir, Arshad Ansari, Raees Ansari, Arif Hameed Bhatti, Naeem Mustafa, Najim Wali Khan, Kamran Shahid, Zahid Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Rahat, Khalid Qayyum, Iftikhar Qasmi, Shafiq Awan, Abdul Sattar Khan, Malik Liaqat, Pervaiz Bashir, Ali Akbar, Masood Awan, Khaizar Hayat Gondal, Punjab Information Secretary Memon Ali Agha, ex-CCPO Amin, PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry, Munir A Khan, Munawar Anjum, Salim Baig, Raja Rifat, Afzal Rehan, Khadim Ch, PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry, JI leader Fareed Piracaha, Qasier Sharif, DGPR Aslam Dogar, ex-MPA Dr Saeed Elahi, Maulana Raqib Naeemi, Dr Zahid Pervaiz and Sofi Shaukat Qazmi were among the participants.

Razi was passed away on Friday after being hit by cardiac arrest. Born in Bahawalpur, Razi started journalism from daily Wafaq. Before launching his own newspaper Taqat, Razi worked for Nawa-i-Waqt and Jang newspapers.

He achieved seven times All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) awards in investigative journalism while he was also a member of the APNS executive committee and Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) vice president.

Razi was conferred with the Presidential Pride of Performance on March 23, 2000.