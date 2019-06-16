Share:

Rawalpindi - The police on Sunday arrested 7 house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Those arrested by City police station were identified as Sakhwat, Pir Ditta, Shabbir, Bilal, Qasim, Hassan and Waseem who had no proper documentation. According to police spokesman, cases were registered under Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of the new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, during an action, City police remained successful in arresting a PO, Arif, who was involved in heinous crime and was wanted by the police. The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana, the spokesman added.