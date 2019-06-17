Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Ismail Rahoo said on Sunday that the federal government had yet to release Rs160 billion of Sindh’s share.

As a result, the minister says, the Sindh government has been forced to make cuts on funds for the annual development programme and welfare projects, including lining of watercourses and canals.

Speaking as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of 54th national annual mango and summer fruit festival Mirpurkhas 2019 held in the premises of fruit farm Mirpurkhas. The ceremony was attended by secretary agriculture Agha Zaheeruddin, commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh, deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, director general agriculture extension Hidayatullah Chajro, ex director general agriculture research Noor Muhammad Baloch, chairman district council Mirpurkhas Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpur, chairman management committee of the festival Haji Muhammad Umer Bughio, landlord Mir Zafarullah Talpur, chairman town committee Mirwah Gorchani Engineer Ch Ehsanul Haq Arain, and Tanveer Gondal etc.

To improve the agriculture sector the agriculture experts of the government were working on hot water treatments, fruit processing system, drip irrigation system, lining of water courses and canals, he maintained.

He further pointed out that there was lack of comprehensive strategy and planning to reduce the post harvest losses , fruit processing before sending in the markets, resolving the issues of water shortage, saving the water from wastage by lining the canals and water courses. However growers’ organizations and government officers should collaborate for joint efforts to improve the agriculture sector.

Divisional commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh said this mango festival was imparting beneficial knowledge to the growers regarding agriculture sector. He congratulated the growers and management committee for holding successful annual mango festival Mirpurkhas.

Chairman Management committee of the festival Muhammad Umer Bughio urged to complete the fruit farm hall lying incomplete and demanded that the exhibition hall must be handed over to government department etc to keep it operational and clean.

He also demanded to offer the lying mango fruit processing factory on contract and extend the mango and other nurseries in research centre of fruit farm Mirpurkhas to enable the growers meet the increasing market requirements.

Those spoke the ceremony later included chairman district council Mirpurkhas Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure, deputy commissioner Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, Tanveer Gondal, Mir Zafarullah Talpur etc. The chief guest and other guests then distributed the shields and cash prizes among the successful growers.

According to results the prizes were distributed to the growers category wise. A category, 1st prize Sofi agriculture farm, 2nd prize Nawazabad farm, 3rd prize M.H.Panhwer farm.

B category, 1st prize Muhammad Ali Arain farm, 2nd prize Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari, 3rd prize Allah Bachayo Rajar farm,

Category C, 1st prize Abdul Shakoor lashari farm, 2nd prize Abdul Jalil Bhurgari, 3rd prize Ch Maqbool Farm.