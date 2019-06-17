Share:

FAISALABAD : Salman Randhawa, a suspected terrorist, was shot and killed by his accomplices during a shootout with police here in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, Salman was being escorted in a police vehicle under the supervision of SHO Ghulam Mohammad Abad Police to the police station. The killing incident took place in Ghona area where Salman’s associates, who approached in a car and motorbikes, intercepted the police vehicle and attempted to take him away from police’s custody, the police said.

Salman reportedly received gunshots and died when the assailants opened firing at the police mobile van, the police added.