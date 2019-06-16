Share:

On the occasion of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Tehran, “unknown forces” attacked two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. One of these two tankers was Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous. The incident provided some American warmongers with a perfect moment to blame Iran. The US and her allies quickly jumped to the conclusion by holding Tehran responsible for the attack on Japanese tankers.

It is now clear that with John Bolton as the National Security Advisor of the United States (US), Iran is the next target for the US intervention. John Bolton is hungrier than ever to send American troops to Tehran. But to intervene in Iran and to create a consensus on war against Iran, the US needs to construct new lies. And the US, along with her allies in the Middle East (ME), is already busy in piling up stashes of lies after lies against Iran. Unfortunately, the Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman is also toeing the American line; he has also accused Iran of the twin attacks in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

However, what he fails to recognise, like the Americans, is the fact that it is extremely unlikely that Iran would target the Japanese tankers at the very moment when the Japanese PM was holding talks with officials in Tehran on economic cooperation that could help Iran survive the effect of the US economic sanctions. Also, the account of the owner of the Japanese oil tanker contradicts the claims of all those who want to drag Iran into this controversy.

Hardly a month ago, actors still unknown targeted four ships near the strategic Emirati port of Fujairah. Iran was blamed for that attack as well. But in both of the attacks, the accusers failed to bring any evidence against Iran. The accusations on both occasions tell us how hungry the US and her allies are to target Iran one way or the other.

Those who want war need to play the game smartly. The fact that the other tanker had 50 per cent Russian crew and the company Frontline that owns the tanker also has a specific record of being helpful to Iran tells us very clearly the accusations against Iran have no foundations to stand tall on.